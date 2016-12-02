Charter Communications Accessible Features
To read a message from Charter Communications about their new accessible television features, please visit: http://acb.org/Charter-accessible-features.
2017 ACB Scholarship Announcement
The American Council of the Blind (ACB) annually awards approximately 20 scholarships ranging in amounts from $1,000 to $4,000 to vocational, entering freshmen, undergraduate and graduate college students who are legally blind, maintain a 3.3 GPA and are involved in their school/local community. Applications may be submitted beginning November 1, 2016 and all materials must be received by 11:59 p.m. Eastern on February 15, 2017. To read the scholarship guidelines and complete an on-line application, please visit www.acb.org/scholarship-application. For more information, call 612-332-3242 or email Dee Theien at dtheien@acb.org. We look forward to receiving your application materials!
2017 Midyear Meeting and Legislative Seminar
The American Council of the Blind’s annual midyear meeting and legislative seminar will take place from Saturday, February 25, 2017 to Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 in Alexandria, Virginia.
To register for the midyear meeting and legislative seminar, and for a schedule of events and hotel information, please visit: http://acb.org/2017-mid-year.
ACB Radio: The Windows open again for your Office
During the next two weeks on Main Menu we have lots of updates from Microsoft Corporation. We bring together a panel of 9 technology experts to talk all things Windows 10 and Office 365. To read more visit: http://acb.org/ACB-Radio-Windows-Open.
Verizon Launches Accessibility Features for FIOS Video Customers
Verizon Communications, one of the nation’s leading home and wireless telecommunication providers, has launched a resource page for its newly upgraded FiOS accessible video subscription service. The page provides information on FiOS text-to-speech functionality, which was pushed out to subscribers during a recent software update throughout the Verizon network. To read more please visit: http://acb.org/Verizon-FiOS-Accessibility.
Blind Parenting Video
Parents often say that raising children is one of the most rewarding and challenging stages of life. Now imagine how you’d do it if you were blind. Not sure? … Check out this video and learn how two parents, Rebecca and Eric, who are both blind are loving, laughing and adapting as they raise their two-year-old son, Tyler, who loves books, trucks, airplanes, playing, and exploring the world around him. ACB Parenting Video ACB Parenting Video with Audio Description
ACB Responds to 60 Minutes ADA Segment – Calls for Viewer Comments
The American Council of the Blind (ACB), the nation’s leading grassroots consumer advocacy organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired, remains deeply disappointed by the 60 Minutes segment that aired on December 4, 2016, which cast a negative light on the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). To read ACB's response to this segment, please visit: http://acb.org/60-Minutes-Response.
Making Microsoft products more accessible: What to expect in 2017
The American Council of the Blind continues to work closely with Microsoft Corporation to help bring further innovation to products we all use in work, education and entertainment. Microsoft has just released a public blog post outlining changes we will see in 2017. Highlights include: braille support in Windows, Support for creating professional, polished content with assistive technologies in Office 365 and so much more. ACB is sincerely thankful for the continual improvements we are seeing in Microsoft products for all users.
DOJ Movie Captioning and Audio Description Final Rule
The American Council of the Blind commends the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for the release of a final rule encompassing audio description and captioning of digital motion pictures. The rule is a positive step forward toward allowing equal enjoyment to movies for all Americans with vision loss.
To read more about this rule, please visit: http://acb.org/DOJ-Captioning-Description-Regulation.
PR Quiet Car Safety Standard
The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) today announced that it is adding a sound requirement for all newly manufactured hybrid and electric light-duty vehicles to help protect pedestrians. The new federal safety standard will help pedestrians who are blind, have low vision, and other pedestrians detect the presence, direction and location of these vehicles when they are traveling at low speeds, which will help prevent about 2,400 pedestrian injuries each year once all hybrids in the fleet are properly equipped.
To read the full press release, please visit: http://acb.org/PR-NHTSA-Quiet-Car
Scenes from the 2016 ACB Convention in Minneapolis MN!
This video begins with footage from the container gardening workshop. As the beat kicks in, footage of multiple events at the conference are displayed. Each beat marks a different scene. A group of people cheer for ACB at the Brenda Dillon Memorial Walk. Go to https://youtu.be/lQJ1WgokCVg
* * *
New iPhone App from the American Council of the Blind Links Blind People to its Affiliates and Services
The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announced today that its iPhone app, ACB Link, is now available. This app will assist ACB staff, members and friends to readily communicate news of relevance to the blind community. For more information about ACB Link, go to http://link.acb.org or read more at http://acb.org/ACB-Link
IMPORTANT NOTE: New phone numbers for ACB Radio, ACB Braille and E-Forums and ACB Reports
You can reach ACB Radio on the phone by dialing 605-475-8130.
And you can reach the ACB Braille Forum, E Forum and ACB Reports by dialing 605-475-8154.
Please spread the word as the ACB office has been receiving many calls from people not being able to access these services.
ACB Establishes the Legacy Society
In an effort to be more proactive, ACB created The Legacy Society to honor and recognize individuals who have included ACB in their Estate Plans via a bequest or another type of Planned Gift and have communicated their intentions to ACB. For more information, please contact Tom Tobin, Director of Development at ttobin@acb.org or read more here.